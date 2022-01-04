Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Declines By 71.4%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GXSFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,581. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.