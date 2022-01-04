Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rises By 71.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 4,720,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,506. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,374,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

