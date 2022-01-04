Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rises By 71.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 4,720,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,506. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,374,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
