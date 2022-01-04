Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Decreases By 75.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HRGG remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

