Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Drops By 79.3%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $30.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
