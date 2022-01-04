Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Drops By 79.3%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.