Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Rises By 4,225.0%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 4,225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

