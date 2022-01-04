Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 87.2%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,079,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 3,241,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,572. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.