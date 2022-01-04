Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Rises By 633.3%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. Infinity Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

