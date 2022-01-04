Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases By 97.0%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFS opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

