Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Rises By 3,100.0%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JUGGU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

