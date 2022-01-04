Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Increases By 307.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.48. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

