Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Declines By 66.7%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of KAIKY stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

