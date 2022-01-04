Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Grows By 84.0%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KIQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 115,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,050. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81,034 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

