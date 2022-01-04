Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Declines By 74.7%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

LGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,114. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

