Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Declines By 99.7%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.11. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.