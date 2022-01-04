Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Declines By 99.7%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.11. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.