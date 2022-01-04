Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Rises By 355.0%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the November 30th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,111.7 days.

MARZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARZF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.