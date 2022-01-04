Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 1,833.3%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

