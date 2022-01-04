Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Drops By 98.5%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 560,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

