Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Decreases By 83.3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

