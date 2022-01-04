Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Drops By 99.2%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.17.
About PCCW
