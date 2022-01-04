Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Drops By 99.2%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

