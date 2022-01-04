Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 58.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PEMIF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,673. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.