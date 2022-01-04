Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Decreases By 83.6%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

QTT traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,565. The company has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qutoutiao by 25.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

