Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Rises By 74.1%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RCPUF remained flat at $$13.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

