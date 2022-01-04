Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 96.5%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:RGT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

