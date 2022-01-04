Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 72.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

