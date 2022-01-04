Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Rises By 1,604.7%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 1,604.7% from the November 30th total of 65,700 shares. Approximately 33.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $38,149.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock worth $159,455 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

