Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Grows By 191.7%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DNAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,274. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.