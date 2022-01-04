Short Interest in Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Increases By 50,363.6%

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a growth of 50,363.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of HREEF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. focuses in advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Kyrgyz Republic, and Russian Federation. The company was founded by Albert Grenke on September 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

