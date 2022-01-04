Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Increases By 56.3%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,567. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

