Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Increases By 158.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the November 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Syrah Resources stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

