Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 81.3%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

