Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 81.3%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

