Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 165.2%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TC opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

