Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rises By 68.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.