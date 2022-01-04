Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rises By 68.0%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.