Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Rises By 55.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 812,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

WalkMe stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

