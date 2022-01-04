Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Drops By 93.8%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZME remained flat at $$4.52 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Zhangmen Education has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

