Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.64

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.64 and traded as high as C$22.60. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 34,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

