Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

