Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.