Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 15,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $473.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.06 and a 200-day moving average of $432.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.