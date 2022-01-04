Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.