Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.51 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.