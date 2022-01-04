Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

