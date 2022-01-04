Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,927.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,806.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

