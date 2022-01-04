Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 182.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,514 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

