Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $42.37.
In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
