Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

