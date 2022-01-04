Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $6,335,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.