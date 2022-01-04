Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Simply Good Foods traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
