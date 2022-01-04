Simulations Plus (SLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLP stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

