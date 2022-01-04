Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.30

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.30 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 1658888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.91).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 142 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($90,958.09).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

