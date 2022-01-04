Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

