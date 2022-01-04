Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.