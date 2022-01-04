Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.87

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 971662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

